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Why there are no "ridiculous" ideas in Silicon Valley
Except, apparently, an edit button for Twitter
May 24, 2020
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VC Starter Kit
3
March 2020
This one weird trick to get $21M for free
How a competitive conflict cost Sequoia $21M
Mar 10, 2020
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VC Starter Kit
12
February 2020
Book Review: Whistleblower
Susan Fowler's memoir and some thoughts on whether VCs can play a role in improving the culture in technology companies
Feb 19, 2020
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VC Starter Kit
6
December 2019
Getting carried away
What founders and VCs really think about the expose of Away's culture
Dec 8, 2019
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VC Starter Kit
12
November 2019
Understanding VC Doublespeak
In this world, speaking clearly is a Narrative Violation
Nov 27, 2019
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VC Starter Kit
8
How VCs Make Money
Digging into "Two and Twenty" & VC compensation
Nov 6, 2019
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VC Starter Kit
59
September 2019
What happens when you turn $1m into $750m as a Junior VC
The answer will not surprise you + Last week in VC (9/16/2019)
Sep 17, 2019
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VC Starter Kit
7
Last Week on VC Twitter - 9/9/19
If you give a mouse a cookie, soon the mouse becomes an activist investor in your company
Sep 9, 2019
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VC Starter Kit
2
August 2019
Last Week on VC Twitter — Week of August 26th 2019
VCs continue to yell "price matters" into the void to maintain their sanity
Aug 26, 2019
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VC Starter Kit
1
Last Week on VC Twitter — Week of August 19th 2019
VCs really should have expected the higher prices for YC companies when Demo Day moved to SF
Aug 19, 2019
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VC Starter Kit
2
Last week on VC Twitter — Week of August 11th 2019
At this point, round labels (A vs C) are only used by lawyers to figure out how much to charge
Aug 12, 2019
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VC Starter Kit
Last week on VC Twitter — Week of August 4th 2019
VCs thank Jerome Powell for forcing LPs to allocate more money to VC
Aug 5, 2019
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VC Starter Kit
1
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