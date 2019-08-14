Last Week on VC Twitter — Week of August 19th 2019

VCs really should have expected the higher prices for YC companies when Demo Day moved to SF

It’s every early stage VC’s favorite week of the year: Demo Day week! Personally, I can’t wait for all of the incredulous tweets about the valuations that YC companies are looking for.

📊 S-1s for WeWork and Cloudflare released

Big winners for WeWork: Softbank, Benchmark, Adam Neumann

Big winners for Cloudflare: Fidelity, NEA, Venrock, and Pelion Ventures (a Salt Lake City based firm)

Ellen Huet@ellenhuet
another tidbit I found amusing: In January, WeWork announced it was rebranding as The We Company. It bought trademarks for "we." From whom? We Holdings LLC, an entity controlled by WeWork CEO Adam Neumann "we" cost $5.9 million bloomberg.com/news/articles/…

August 14th 2019

😡 Toptal founder outed for blocking VCs and employees from actually getting equity

If he had not prevented employees from gaining equity, I would have admired the move. Sure his reputation among VCs is burned, but if things go well, he’ll never need them again. VCs are sophisticated counter-parties and knew what they were getting into when they signed the notes. If they don’t like it, they can ask for the principal (and interest accrued) to be paid back.

Anand Sanwal@asanwal
From the "it ain't talking shit if you can back it up" school of living is this 2016 letter from TopTal CEO to potential investors

August 18th 2019

Employees on the other hand, aren’t sophisticated counter parties and often find themselves getting the short end of the stick (see this thread about an early WeWork employee and not getting equity)

Trista Kempa@tristajaye
For those of you asking me if I bought my wework equity—I did not. But, not because I didn’t choose to buy it. Despite joining the company very early on, I was not offered options. Here’s a thread about what happened and my feelings about it now. /1

August 16th 2019

💸 Softbank loans $20B to Vision Fund employees to invest in Fund II

$10B of which will be given to Masa. Say what you want but he is a man comfortable with risk. This ups Softbank’s total downside exposure in Vision Fund II to $58B.

let me know how i can be helpful@vcstarterkit
The way Masa is solving this is by having Softbank issue $20B of loans to Vision Fund employees at a 5% interest rate (including $10B for Masa’s commit) Softbank now $98B of exposure to the two Vision Funds combined (which is almost as much as Softbank’s total market cap)

let me know how i can be helpful@vcstarterkit

Can you imagine personally being a GP of Vision Fund II? Fund Admin: "So your GP commit comes out to $1.08B. Will you be wiring or writing a check?"

August 17th 2019

Charles Hudson@chudson
GP commits are real for all of us, regardless of fund size. https://t.co/ndgsgT65NN

Techmeme@Techmeme

Sources: SoftBank plans to lend up to $20B to its employees to buy stakes in its second VC fund, with Masayoshi Son accounting for more than half of the amount (Wall Street Journal) https://t.co/GAIqeqUmUh https://t.co/SSQcjcHb8B

August 17th 2019

📆 Demo Day & Burning Man prep

160+ companies in this batch. Three Days of Pitch Madness (Alumni Demo Day was today).

let me know how i can be helpful@vcstarterkit
What next week looks like for many VCs: * Monday: Demo Day * Tuesday: Demo Day * Wednesday: "Diligence" meetings * Thursday: Coffee Meetings * Friday: Burning Man Prep & Travel

August 16th 2019

Thread of the week:

🤝 Do VC Relationships Matter?

Semil@semil
TIL many more founders than I would've expected vocalized a feeling (most borne out of experience) that they don't want to burn too many calories to build a relationship w/ a VC ahead of raising rounds. No judgment here, but that was surprising to hear in such force.

August 19th 2019

Ryan Petersen@typesfast
@semil It’s highly counterproductive in my experience. None of the people I built relationships ever funded us. In fact, building a “relationship” was a counter indicator for whether they would invest.

August 19th 2019

Del O. Johnson@DelJohnsonVC
@semil It is absolutely jarring the extent to which VCs don't understand how founders think and to which VCs' overrate their own importance. The industry has erected systems that only serve to waste founder time in service of making investors feel "helpful" blog.usejournal.com/ban-warm-intro…

August 19th 2019

Lili Balfour 🙏🐕🚴📈 👩‍🍳@lilibalfour
@semil Strongly disagree. If you don't build relationships (investors, customers, hires) you're at a disadvantage. How many people hold this belief simply because they're introverted? Best to get to know investors 6m to 1y before you pitch them.

August 19th 2019

