Last week on VC Twitter — Week of August 11th 2019

At this point, round labels (A vs C) are only used by lawyers to figure out how much to charge

Aug 12Public post

If you live in SF and read this newsletter, there’s a good chance you went to Outside Lands this past weekend, but the real question is if you were able to watch the music festival from the comforts of a VC firm sponsored cabana.

Here’s what happened last week on VC Twitter. Check out the bottom of this post for a chart of the number of seed rounds by market from Tomasz Tunguz.

Last Week on VC Twitter

🆕 New firm: $200M fund for “01 Advisors” from @dickc and @adambain

Their Form D says they’ve raised ~$135M of the $200M and indicates that they’ll be based in the other hip spot for VCs in SF (Jackson Square).

Dan Primack@danprimack
Scoop: Ex-Twitter executives @dickc and @adambain launch startup advisory firm called 01 Advisors. Ex-Twitter executives Dick Costolo and Adam Bain launch startup advisory firmDick Costolo and Adam Bain have launched a new firm called 01 Advisors.axios.com

August 6th 2019

27 Retweets

💰 @webflow raises a large $72M A round from @Accel (at ~360M+)

People love their product. $72M is a pretty large “Series A” and it goes to show how round labels are basically useless these days.

Blake Robbins@blakeir
1/ Loving the trend of raising seed, getting to profitability and raising much larger rounds. Huge congrats to the @webflow team. forbes.com/sites/alexkonr…

August 7th 2019

7 Retweets

🦄 @scale_ai raises a $100M C round (at $1B+) from @foundersfund

Edith Yeung@edithyeung
Congrats to @scale_AI for raising $100M led by @foundersfund, with participation from @Accel, @IndexVentures, @sparkcapital, @ThriveCapital, @kevin, @mikeyk @adamdangelo. Read more on Silicon Valley Funding News - Week of August 12 2019.  Hims (Men’s Wellness Brand) Raised $100M Series C. Read Silicon Valley Funding News for Week of January 28, 2019.Silicon.newsmailchi.mp

August 11th 2019

2 Retweets

👤 @katherineykwu joins @notationcapital

@notationcapital is quietly building a stellar team in NYC.

Katherine Wu@katherineykwu
🌟 LIFE UPDATE!! I am *so* incredibly excited to finally be able to share this: I am joining the wonderful humans at Notation Capital! I can't think of better people to learn from and work alongside — as a VC (!!)💃🏻 @notationcapital @nchirls @alexlines medium.com/notation-capit…Katherine WuIt is with *immense* excitement that we officially welcome Katherine Wu to team Notation as our first principal at the firm. She will lead…medium.com

August 8th 2019

23 Retweets

Top VC Starter Kit Tweets / Replies

let me know how i can be helpful@vcstarterkit
In addition to having the most expensive office space in America, Sand Hill Road is also the most helpful

August 8th 2019

8 Retweets
let me know how i can be helpful@vcstarterkit
Once you become a VC, your math skills quickly deteriorate

Andreas Klinger ✌️@andreasklinger

@CindyBiSV @imranghory I had a VC once explain to me that in his fund he expects: 1/3 huge hits including breakouts 1/3 medium-sized hits 1/3 at least returning the money and 1/3 failing i never followed up to see if this worked out 🤔

August 10th 2019

9 Retweets
Leo Polovets@lpolovets
@vcstarterkit This must've been a top tier VC. Everyone talks about proprietary deal flow, but that's rarely an actual thing. But being able to squeeze an extra third out of your portfolio? Now that's a legit competitive advantage! Respect. /cc @andreasklinger

August 11th 2019

1 Retweet

Value Add Content

Tomasz Tunguz (@Redpoint) recently posted a visualization of the number of seed rounds by market. Number of Seed Rounds might not be an amazing metric, but it’s still revealing. The standouts are the the demise of social media/ad-tech and the rise of AI/FinTech/Blockchain.

