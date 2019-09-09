Last Week on VC Twitter - 9/9/19
If you give a mouse a cookie, soon the mouse becomes an activist investor in your company
Quote of the week
Brex is using some their VC money to open a restaurant in South Park, but the most beautiful part might have been this quote.
“how could we … make something that was awesome, awesome again without the worries of it being like a super profitable business”
Last week on VC Twitter
💰 CultureAmp raises from Sequoia China
If you’re wondering why this is in Sequoia China’s wheelhouse, it is because CultureAmp is based in Melbourne.
✂️ WeWork is looking at a substantial valuation haircut
Don’t worry about Softbank, they’ll be fine. Only $2B was invested in equity at the $47B valuation and as they say, “Name your price, I’ll set the terms”
🦄 Assurance IQ (a Seattle based self-funded insurance seller) was acquired by Prudential for $2.35 billion
A low profile bootstrapped startup, founded by a former a16z partner and an experienced insurance “operator”, quietly built a profitable business that was recently acquired by Prudential.
📦 Activist investor Starboard announces a 7.5% stake in Box
If you give a mouse a cookie (get rid of the dual-class share structure), soon the mouse becomes an activist investor in your company….
Good Reads
Blurred Lines: “What’s different [about tech] this time around”
