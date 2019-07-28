Last Week on VC Twitter — July 28th 2019

VC Slack: @channel Cancel your summer vacations, we have term sheets to write!

Jul 29Public post

Congrats!

About 20%* of the tweets on VC twitter are congratulatory tweets (for new jobs, new rounds, exits, and life events). In that spirit, congratulations for signing up to the VC Starter Kit Newsletter. This newsletter will be going over the latest happenings in the “wonderful world of venture” along with one-off posts digging into specific trends & events.

Anything you’d like to hear about? Let me know by replying.

Last Week on VC Twitter

👀 Vision Fund II announces an initial fund size of $108B.

The fund size will likely grow. VCs breath a sigh of relief for their late-stage portfolio. The fund claims to have a 45% IRR for Vision Fund I (we’ll dig into this number in another edition).

Notable Inclusions:

  • Softbank is seeding the fund with $38B (made possible by the merger of Sprint/T-Mobile and by recycling the returns from Fund I)

  • Japanese Financial Institutions. Considering 10Y Japanese government bond yields are hovering around -0.15%, 45% certainly looks a whole lot better.

  • Tech giants like Microsoft and Apple.

Notably Missing:

  • The sovereign wealth funds of Saudi Arabia & Abu Dhabi (who were in Fund I). They may still join.

Yannic[k=x*y]@yanroux
Just to put things in context: SoftBank Vision Fund II will be about 3x the size of all European VC tech funds raised over the past 3.5 years, combined.

July 26th 2019

39 Retweets

🎉 Congrats Twitter

aileenlee@aileenlee
Could not be more pumped @jomayra_herrera has joined @CowboyVC to up our IQ, EQ, team play and service to founders. Please ping us if you know great folks who want seed stage help, we will bring it!

Jomayra Herrera@jomayra_herrera

1/ ✨Personal (and belated) update✨ After nearly 3 yrs of investing @EmCollective, I decided to pursue my love for early-stage investing and join the @CowboyVC team - I couldn't be more excited to work with @aileenlee & @twang on investing in and serving early-stage founders!

July 29th 2019

2 Retweets

☀️ It's an unusually busy summer for VCs. Lots of term sheets are being issued

Delian Asparouhov@zebulgar
12 weeks 9 term sheets This is unsustainable Can you all please stop starting such amazing companies? Thx

Delian Asparouhov@zebulgar

Have been at FF for 11 weeks 8 term sheets 🔥💸🔥

July 27th 2019

3 Retweets

💰 New rounds for @RobinhoodApp, @OpenAI, @Hipcamp

Lavinia A. Chirico@lavichichi
Excited to share that Robinhood announced its Series E, raising $323 million at a $7.6 billion valuation. This capital will go towards supporting our growth as we continue to democratize our financial system. Robinhood Raises $323M to Democratize Finance For AllSeries E Funding Led by DST Globalrbnhd.co

July 22nd 2019

Brianne Kimmel@briannekimmel
Microsoft invests $1B to jointly develop supercomputing technologies w/ ⁦@OpenAIMicrosoft Invests In and Partners with OpenAI to Support Us Building Beneficial AGIMicrosoft is investing $1 billion in OpenAI to support us building artificial general intelligence (AGI) with widely distributed [https://openai.com/charter/] economic benefits. We’re partnering to develop a hardware and software platform within Microsoft Azure which will scale to AGI. We’ll jointl…openai.com

July 22nd 2019

1 Retweet

HipCamp’s recent $25M Series B (at $127M) was led by Andrew Chen at A16Z. It follows a $9.5M round led by Sarah Tavel at Benchmark in October 2017 (at ~$38M). If you are trying to do the math, the paper writeup on just the A comes out to a ~85% IRR (not that calculating paper IRR on early individual investments is useful)

Sar Haribhakti@sarthakgh
I have started to appreciate supply constrained marketplaces a lot this year. Creating or unlocking obscure new supply is so defensible. Most recent success story I have seen is @Hipcamp.

July 26th 2019

5 Retweets

← PreviousNext →