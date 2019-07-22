Last Week on VC Twitter: 7/21/2019
This is why VCs avoid writing uncapped notes
Last Week on VC Twitter 👀 @NotionHQ raising $10M on $800M (pre-money - not that it matters) 🏠 "Haus" overtakes "Bolt" as the trendy startup name as 3 distinct startups named Haus launch 💸 @oyorooms' founder (@riteshagar) buys back $2B of equity from Sequoia & LSVP India
Notion raising $10M at $800M
Some people have asked me if this when we will denote the peak of Silicon Valley. Others have told me that the valuation is completely reasonable. The truth is probably somewhere in between.
Notion raising 10M at 800M is a Rorschach test for how people view SIlicon Valley SV VCs: 👏 Founders: 👀 Global VCs: 🤯 Wall Street:cMF3
Mike Maples@m2jrI've heard a lot of people say that the @NotionHQ round was crazy. But if I'm being honest, I think those people don't see the real potential. I'm not an investor, but I think this is a truly awesome product that is rarely equaled. I salute them for their awesomeness.
Bolt Bolt Bolt
Ok, that's a first I've seen of this - 3 new startups in completely different industries with same exact name made some kind of initial news in July 2019.
A short story: The year is 2040. Every possible startup name has been taken. Startups have resorted to using their bitcoin address instead. VCs wander around the VR version of Sand Hill Road trying to get an intro to the founders of "1BvBMSEYstWetqTFn5Au4m4GFg7xJaNVN2"
martha@warriors_sharks@dsteketee97 @jonmcnulty @MJMReport @vcstarterkit so I just found out that the @haus @gc helps is a real estate startup not @drinkhaus which I knew is different from the popular @hauslabs . Lmao
OYO founders providing VC liquidity
This is a novel move. The founder is providing the VCs $2B of liquidity. Now if you are Adam Neumann and reading this news, you’re probably just a bit worried about the expectations that Ritesh Agarwal is setting.
