Last Week on VC Twitter: 7/21/2019

Notion raising $10M at $800M

Some people have asked me if this when we will denote the peak of Silicon Valley. Others have told me that the valuation is completely reasonable. The truth is probably somewhere in between.

OYO founders providing VC liquidity

This is a novel move. The founder is providing the VCs $2B of liquidity. Now if you are Adam Neumann and reading this news, you’re probably just a bit worried about the expectations that Ritesh Agarwal is setting.