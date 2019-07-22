Last Week on VC Twitter: 7/21/2019

This is why VCs avoid writing uncapped notes

Jul 21Public post
let me know how i can be helpful@vcstarterkit
Last Week on VC Twitter 👀 @NotionHQ raising $10M on $800M (pre-money - not that it matters) 🏠 "Haus" overtakes "Bolt" as the trendy startup name as 3 distinct startups named Haus launch 💸 @oyorooms' founder (@riteshagar) buys back $2B of equity from Sequoia & LSVP India

July 22nd 2019

6 Retweets

Notion raising $10M at $800M

Some people have asked me if this when we will denote the peak of Silicon Valley. Others have told me that the valuation is completely reasonable. The truth is probably somewhere in between.

let me know how i can be helpful@vcstarterkit
Notion raising 10M at 800M is a Rorschach test for how people view SIlicon Valley SV VCs: 👏 Founders: 👀 Global VCs: 🤯 Wall Street:cMF3

Mike Maples@m2jr

I've heard a lot of people say that the @NotionHQ round was crazy. But if I'm being honest, I think those people don't see the real potential. I'm not an investor, but I think this is a truly awesome product that is rarely equaled. I salute them for their awesomeness.

July 22nd 2019

11 Retweets

Bolt Bolt Bolt

Semil@semil
Ok, that's a first I've seen of this - 3 new startups in completely different industries with same exact name made some kind of initial news in July 2019.

July 19th 2019

2 Retweets
let me know how i can be helpful@vcstarterkit
A short story: The year is 2040. Every possible startup name has been taken. Startups have resorted to using their bitcoin address instead. VCs wander around the VR version of Sand Hill Road trying to get an intro to the founders of "1BvBMSEYstWetqTFn5Au4m4GFg7xJaNVN2"

martha@warriors_sharks

@dsteketee97 @jonmcnulty @MJMReport @vcstarterkit so I just found out that the @haus @gc helps is a real estate startup not @drinkhaus which I knew is different from the popular @hauslabs . Lmao

July 18th 2019

7 Retweets

OYO founders providing VC liquidity

This is a novel move. The founder is providing the VCs $2B of liquidity. Now if you are Adam Neumann and reading this news, you’re probably just a bit worried about the expectations that Ritesh Agarwal is setting.

Next →