How VCs choose Twitter Bios

or How I Learned To Stop Worrying and Embrace Signaling

Jul 28

Signaling

One of the most important decisions you can make as a VC is what your bio on Twitter is. It’s particularly important for venture capitalists because of a few reasons:

  • In Venture Capital, unlike other asset classes, the “asset” (startups) choose the manager, so being visible and having a large reach is important.

  • Firms that succeed, continue to succeed by attracting the best founders so it is important to be perceived as an amazing VC early in your career.

  • Other people on Twitter will weight your opinions by your perceived status

  • Twitter likes/follows/shout-outs are effectively the only public form of social currency among VCs

Extra Signaling

Of course, the ultimate signaling move is not have a bio at all.

