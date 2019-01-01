How VCs choose Twitter Bios

Signaling

One of the most important decisions you can make as a VC is what your bio on Twitter is. It’s particularly important for venture capitalists because of a few reasons:

In Venture Capital, unlike other asset classes, the “asset” (startups) choose the manager, so being visible and having a large reach is important.

Firms that succeed, continue to succeed by attracting the best founders so it is important to be perceived as an amazing VC early in your career.

Other people on Twitter will weight your opinions by your perceived status

Twitter likes/follows/shout-outs are effectively the only public form of social currency among VCs

Extra Signaling

Of course, the ultimate signaling move is not have a bio at all.